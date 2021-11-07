Expo 2020 launches November weekday pass for Dh45, 'Explore the World' raffle draw

The therapy will help victims cope with trauma by interacting with dogs, cats, horses, birds and turtles
Expo 20202 days ago
Expo 2020 visitors who have been collecting stamps on their Expo passport can have a chance to visit those countries in person through a special raffle to win one million Emirates Skywards miles.
The Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World Draw will also have a host of exciting prizes, including a brand-new Nissan X-Terra SUV.
Expo 2020 has also launched a special November Weekday Pass for just Dh45 pass to make it easier for people to visit more country pavilions. Providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy all of the entertainment on site, the November Weekday Pass, which is available from November 7 to 30 is valid for one-day visits from Sunday to Thursday.
Afternoon and evening visitors can look forward to a vast array of talent. Jalsat, Late Nights@Expo and Infinite Night’s star line-ups include Haddad and Hatem Al Iraqi on 8 November as well as Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama on 12 November.
While visitors can enjoy an extraordinary range of cuisines to suit all tastes at more than 200 food and beverage outlets.
Running from November 7 to December 10, the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World will create five Grand Prize Draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each, plus 50 Weekly Draw winners, with prizes of a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences and F&B vouchers worth AED 250.
To enter, visitors have to pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai Stamp Card from booths around the Expo 2020 site and collect a minimum of 50 stamps from Country Pavilions – 50 stamps equals one entry apiece for the Weekly Draw and Grand Prize Draw; 100 stamps allows one Weekly and two Grand Prize entries; 150 stamps provides one Weekly and three Grand Prize entries; and 192 stamps (the total number of nations participating at Expo 2020) is rewarded with one Weekly and four Grand Prize entries.
Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World Weekly Draw winners will be announced every Sunday during the raffle’s duration, while the Grand Prize Draw results will be announced on 12 December. Entries are limited to one Stamp Card per person, and completed entries can be dropped at key booths around the Expo site.
A full range of Expo 2020 Dubai tickets are available now from www.expo2020dubai.com.
