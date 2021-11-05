Expo 2020: Dubai firm gives free tickets to all employees

All 2,500 staff are being given the opportunity to visit and explore the world's greatest show

Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 9:40 AM

Dubai-based Danube Group has given away free tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai to all of its employees to visit and explore the world’s greatest show.

The group employs 2,500 workers of various nationalities across its different verticals including construction, real estate, retail, healthcare, hospitality and media sectors.

“Employees can explore the best of art, architecture, science and culture of over 190 countries and see their favourite countries, discover new cuisines, and experience the world, all at one place. We wanted our staff to experience all of this extravaganza at Expo 2020,” said Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group.

“Such initiatives help retain talent as it builds loyalty when an employ-friendly initiative is taken by a group. We consider all our employees like family and they put in the same efforts in the growth of the company,” Sajan told Khaleej Times.

The group also provides transportation to and from Expo 2020 for the blue-collar workers employed by the group.

The six-month-long mega event began on October 1, 2021, and will end on March 31, 2022, attracting millions of visitors from across the globe. Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than two million visits in October, covering 185 different nationalities.

“October was a huge success. We had 2,350,868 visits during October,” Sconaid McGeachin, the senior vice-president of communications Expo 2020 Dubai, said during a media briefing on November 1.

Sajan earlier told Khaleej Times that his company has also given its employees the option to choose as many days they need to explore Expo 2020 Dubai. However, they have to apply for the leave in advance to ensure smooth work operations at the company.

Danube Group vice-president also gifted free tickets to 100 blue-collar workers for the awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 24.

For the well-being of its employees as part of its corporate social responsibility, the Dubai-headquartered firm also hosts yoga in all of its branches and head office, organises breast awareness campaigns and free checkups for all ladies, provides graduation scholarships to employees’ children, English-speaking and grooming sessions for blue-collar workers and vaccination of blue-collar workers.