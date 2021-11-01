Expo 2020 Dubai: More than 2 million visits in one month

A total of 12.8 million people has attended the Expo virtually during the first month

Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded more than two million visits in the month of October, covering 185 different nationalities, organisers said on Monday.

“October was a huge success. We had 2,350,868 visits during October,” Sconaid McGeachin, the senior vice-president of communications Expo 2020 Dubai, said during a media briefing on Monday.

The figures revealed showed that out of the total visits, 28% are of under 18 years and 17% of the visits came from overseas visitors, said the official.

India, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and the UK pavilions have proved to be the most popular countries for Expo, as the highest number of overseas visitors are from these countries, said the official.

As many as 185 different nationalities have passed through the Expo entry portals since the mega event opened to the public on October 1.

The majority of Expo visitors – up to 53% - hold a season pass, and 27% hold a multi-day pass. Only 20% of the visitors come with a single day pass.

Since the opening of Expo 2020, a total of 1938 government leaders including prime ministers, heads of states and ministers visited Expo. And a staggering 5610 official events have been staged across the Expo site since October.

The official said Expo 2020 also sold a total of 695,437 Expo passports that allow visitors to earn stamps from the country pavilions they visit.

Many pavilions have also revealed their visitor numbers. Saudi Arabia has marked 500,000 visitors in October while India and Finland pavilion have crossed 150,000.

With cooler weather, the visitor numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks.