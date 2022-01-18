Expo 2020: Emirates 'air hostess' returns to top of Burj Khalifa as A380 flies by in dizzying new video
The airline's most daring 'crew member' is back with another death-defying stunt
Expo 20203 days ago
Filipino expats in the UAE most likely have January 27 marked in their calendars by now: The biggest, hottest band of the Philippines, Ben&Ben, is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai. And on Tuesday, their fans woke up to the exciting news that they will be playing their unreleased song ‘Comets’ during the show.
In an Instagram post, the nine-member folk-pop band reminded their fans of their upcoming live performance at the world’s greatest show, adding that they will be playing the highly anticipated single for the first time.
Two days ago, the band released an 84-second teaser of the ‘bittersweet love song’ on TikTok, featuring its vocalist Paolo Benjamin:
Ben&Ben will be at the Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9pm on January 27. And there might also be a ‘meet-and-greet’: “pps. We're also trying to organize a meetup with Liwanag in Dubai. Please message us if you have ideas!” the band said in an Instagram comment.
Based on their members’ social media posts the past few days, the band is now busy getting ready for the trip, completing their vaccinations and starting their ‘pre-flight quarantine’.
The airline's most daring 'crew member' is back with another death-defying stunt
Expo 20203 days ago
The day promises to be one to remember, with a slew of one-of-a-kind events to entertain and educate
Expo 20203 days ago
The Dubai Ruler said the mega event offers a platform to explore new collaborations that can help create a better future for the world
Expo 20205 days ago
Reem Al Hashimi said Covid has taught everyone to be humble and not take things for granted
Expo 20205 days ago
The world fair has seen over 9.5 million visits thus far
Expo 20206 days ago
MGI products are also playing a key role in supporting scientific research and applications in other areas in key regions, including the Middle East
Expo 20206 days ago
The cultural programme included an operatic performance by Wang Weilian, singing the harmonious My Motherland and Me
Expo 20201 week ago
Bill Gates, Richard Curtis to attend Global Goals Week at world fair from January 15 to 22
Expo 20201 week ago