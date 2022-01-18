Expo 2020: Filipino band to perform unreleased song for fans in Dubai

They are also trying to arrange a meet-and-greet.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 9:06 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 9:12 AM

Filipino expats in the UAE most likely have January 27 marked in their calendars by now: The biggest, hottest band of the Philippines, Ben&Ben, is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai. And on Tuesday, their fans woke up to the exciting news that they will be playing their unreleased song ‘Comets’ during the show.

In an Instagram post, the nine-member folk-pop band reminded their fans of their upcoming live performance at the world’s greatest show, adding that they will be playing the highly anticipated single for the first time.

Two days ago, the band released an 84-second teaser of the ‘bittersweet love song’ on TikTok, featuring its vocalist Paolo Benjamin:

Ben&Ben will be at the Expo’s Jubilee Stage at 9pm on January 27. And there might also be a ‘meet-and-greet’: “pps. We're also trying to organize a meetup with Liwanag in Dubai. Please message us if you have ideas!” the band said in an Instagram comment.

Based on their members’ social media posts the past few days, the band is now busy getting ready for the trip, completing their vaccinations and starting their ‘pre-flight quarantine’.