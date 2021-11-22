Expo 2020 Dubai: UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to give talk on sustainable travel

New ideas and vision critical to shape a bright and dynamic future, says UAE VP
Transport secretary Grant Shapps will on Monday (today) set out the Boris Johnson government’s commitment to boosting international trade, bolstering British investment and creating UK jobs at a speech in Dubai, including working with UAE – a futuristic transport hub – to drive innovation, decarbonise transport and create green jobs across the country.
Officials said in London that Shapps will speak at the UK’s Travel Summit at Expo, when he will outline the UK’s future vision for safe and sustainable travel rooted in international collaboration and cutting-edge innovative projects such as zero emission flight and autonomous vehicles.
An official statement said: “Both leaders in futuristic transport technology, from flying cars to self-driving trains, Grant Shapps will be forging new relationships throughout his time at the Expo, sharing best practices across the UAE and UK, strengthening both countries’ positions as leaders in high-tech transport and creating thousands of jobs in the future”.
As one of the UK’s largest trading partners – bringing in almost £18 billion to the UK economy every year – Shapps will also be holding a number of high-profile meetings over the next few days aimed at boosting trade between the UK and Dubai even further.
Shapps said: “We’re leading the charge on the transport revolution, investing billions of pounds of funding to both transform and decarbonise all aspects of travel, from the cars we drive to the planes and ships we travel on”.
“Working together with the UAE, a renowned high-tech futuristic transport hub, will allow us to drive these changes forward while boosting investment and creating jobs across the UK”, he added.
The officials added that this year’s Expo will focus on sustainability, mobility and opportunity, positioning the UK at the forefront of global innovators and building on the success of COP26.
As part of this, Shapps will be visiting a range of renewable and clean technology sites.
