Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE airlines announce free season passes

Unlimited entries until March 31, 2022.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 11:53 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 11:55 AM

With a little over a month left for the world’s greatest show to conclude, organisers and airlines have made it more affordable for tourists and residents to experience all the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai.

‘Season Pass finale’, which offers unlimited entries until March 31, costs just Dh50.

What’s more, three UAE airlines are offering free season passes to passengers flying to the country.

Dubai-based Emirates is offering a free Season Pass finale for flying with the airline. The carrier had been offering free day passes to the mega event for customers travelling to Dubai during the Expo period.

In an update, Emirates posted on its website that the complimentary single-day pass has become a season pass, “giving you the chance to visit Expo 2020 Dubai as many times as you want until March 31, 2022”.

Announcing a similar offer, Etihad Airways said: “With Abu Dhabi airport only 45 minutes away and a free shuttle service to take you there, it’s easy to experience Expo with Etihad.”

FlyDubai also has a similar offer running.

Meanwhile, the Expo website offers holders of unused Expo tickets the chance to upgrade it to a Season Pass finale for free.

The mega event has received nearly 15 million visitors so far.

“With less than 40 days to go, scores of people have realised it’s now or never until it’s gone forever, with domestic visits surging 128 per cent in the past six weeks, and international visitation up 19 per cent, primarily thanks to the popularity of the new Dh50 Season Finale Pass,” organisers said in a Press statement.