Expo 2020 Dubai: Enjoy the last 50 days for just Dh50

Dh45 single entry weekday pass only extended throughout weekend.

by Anjana Sankar Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:55 PM

With only 50 days of Expo 2020 Dubai remaining, visitors can buy a Season Pass Finale for just Dh50. The pass, which works out at just one dirham a day, allows visitors to experience incredible offerings of the world fair that will end by end of March.

In addition, between February 14 and 18, Season Pass and Season Pass Finale holders can bring a friend to Expo to avail a 1-Day Ticket valid until February 28.

From the varied pavilions, to breath-taking visual displays, to world-class concerts such as Coldplay on February 15 – not to mention still-to-come National Day celebrations, including India, Pakistan, the Philippines, as well as the UK, USA, Argentina, Jamaica, South Africa and Ireland – visitors can soak in the best of Expo experience.

Earlier in January, Expo had announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’ at Dh195. It was earlier priced at Dh 495. The Dh45 single entry pass only for weekdays is also extended throughout the weekend.

Expo 2020 has already recorded more than 12 million visits since opening on October 1, 2021, with the upcoming Food and Agricultural Week and International Women’s Day, as well as guest appearances from the world of gymnastics, basketball, tennis and Muay Thai also set to attract people to the first World Expo to be held in the region.

From 10 February, only the Dh275 Premium Experience Day Ticket and the special-priced Season Pass Finale will be available to buy, with the latter giving holders unlimited entry until Expo’s doors close on March 31, 2022.

Visit the Expo 2020 Dubai website for more details.

