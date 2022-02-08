Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Mozambique

The Dubai Ruler also visited the Dutch Pavilion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Tuesday met with Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, Prime Minister of Mozambique, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two nations and shared desire to continue enhancing cooperation across various vital fields.

The two leaders explored new avenues for cooperation across key sectors, especially investment, to serve the development goals of both countries.

The Prime Minister of Mozambique emphasised the deep ties between the UAE and his country and thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the warm welcome and hospitality. He also highlighted the strong relationship between the leadership of both countries and their keenness to take bilateral relations to greater heights.

do Rosário commended the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai. The mega event brings together people from across the world to discuss ways to create a more prosperous future for humanity, he said.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

The Dubai Ruler also visited the Dutch Pavilion on Tuesday and was impressed with the structure, which is built of 95 per cent recycled materials.

“Expo Dubai is a fun global journey, and the effects of the diplomatic meetings will extend for years to come, God willing,” the Dubai Ruler shared in a tweet on his official handle.

