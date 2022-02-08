Watch: Sheikh Mohammed stops for quick photo with school children at Expo 2020 Dubai

The children erupted into loud cheers and began waving at Sheikh Mohammed as he approached them.

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 1:29 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 1:39 PM

Once again, the Dubai Ruler has given school pupils visiting the Expo 2020 a royal surprise.

In video clips shared by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, can be seen interacting with the children and posing for photos with them.

The children erupted into loud cheers and began waving at Sheikh Mohammed as soon as they saw him walking towards them at the world fair.

Later, the students gathered around him so they could get a picture taken with the Dubai Ruler. Children were seen making ‘victory’ hand signs while posing with Sheikh Mohammed.

The Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE is known for his affection towards children. Last week, he posed with another school group that was visiting the Expo.

A video posted by Khalifa Saeed on Instagram on February 2 showed the Dubai Ruler bending down so that he can listen to a student.

ALSO READ:

The week before, he had fulfilled the wish of a young boy who wanted to take a selfie with him.

And in October last year, he had fulfilled the wish of a crying child who desperately wanted to take a picture with him.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com