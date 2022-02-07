Expo 2020 Dubai: Queen's Baton Relay to make historic visit on UK National Day

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, will also be in attendance

Mon 7 Feb 2022

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Minister for Exports Mike Freer will promote the UK’s year of sport and cultural events at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 10 - UK's National Day - as the Queen’s Baton Relay makes a historic visit to the region, officials said on Monday.

They said three major events during the year - Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and Unboxed: Creativity in the UK - will showcase global Britain on the world stage and be a driving force for international tourism, trade and investment to the UK.

The visit by the two ministers from February 7 to 11 comes as the government confirms the UK is now one of the strongest and most open economies in Europe, as testing and quarantine restrictions end for fully vaccinated visitors.

As part of the Birmingham 2022 showcase at Expo, the Queen’s Baton Relay will attend UK National Day alongside Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, to bring Commonwealth nations attending Expo 2020 Dubai together in anticipation for the upcoming Games.

After Expo 2020, the Baton will continue on its 72-nation tour before arriving in Birmingham for the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28.

Dorries said: “2022 is set to be an incredible year of celebration for the UK, with three amazing global events on home soil. The arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Dubai will help build excitement about Birmingham 2022, the Platinum Jubilee and Unboxed”.

“As world leaders convene at Expo 2020 Dubai, I’m proud to be promoting the very best of global Britain at UK National Day, encouraging people to come and experience our spectacular year of sport and culture," she added.

The UK National Day will feature new and diverse music, theatre, arts, poetry, comedy, film, food and innovation across the whole Expo 2020 site, inviting the world to see things differently about the UK as it celebrates extraordinary UK talent.

Laura Faulkner, UK Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “UK National Day will be the highlight of our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, offering visitors from 191 countries the opportunity to see things differently, to celebrate our extraordinary talent from the UK and discover how we innovate all over the world”.

The officials added that the visit to Expo 2020 Dubai is part of a wider international programme across the Gulf region from February 7 to 11, including a keynote address from Dorries at the formal launch of VisitBritain’s newly-announced £10 million international GREAT Britain marketing campaign, promoting the blockbuster year of 2022 to the UK’s most valuable markets.

The Culture Secretary will also speak at the ‘Culture and Sport in the Global Economy’ event ( February 9) alongside global sporting organisations including Qatar 2022, the Global E-sports Federation, Rugby League World Cup, City of Gold Coast and World Games 2022.

Minister for Exports Mike Freer will interact with the business community to promote the Boris Johnson Government’s Export Strategy published at the end of last year and the ‘Race to £1 Trillion’ target to boost exports and ensure the UK recovers from the pandemic and builds back better and greener.