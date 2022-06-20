Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces plans for Expo City

The mega fair was committed to empowering women, who accounted for 65 percent of Emirati citizens that worked at the event
The Ruler of Dubai has announced the transformation plan for the Expo 2020 site.
The new Expo City Dubai will include a new museum, world-class exhibition centre, headquarters of cutting-edge and fast-growing companies, as well as some pavilions.
The city will represent "the ambitions of Dubai", said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The transformation of the exhibition site comes after the historical success of Expo 2020 Dubai, which saw more than 24 million visitors and left a mark in the 170-year history of World Expositions.
Revealing some of the plans for the new city, the UAE VP noted that it would include an environmentally-friendly city that caters to families and future generations. The city would also be connected to a port and two airports.
Some of the pavilions to be retained will be Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt, among others. "It will be a city that embodies the dreams of every city," he added. "The magic of the Expo will continue."
