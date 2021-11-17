Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan tours Germany, Italy, Cuba pavilions

The world fair serves as an inspiring platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and innovations from across the world, the Dubai Crown Prince said

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 6:43 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, toured the pavilions of Germany, Italy, and Cuba at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a series of visits to country pavilions at the mega global event.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Expo 2020 serves as an inspiring platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and innovations from across the world.

The interactions taking place between the world’s civilisations at the global event will help generate new opportunities and solutions to overcome the most pressing challenges, Sheikh Hamdan said.

During his visit to the Germany pavilion, located at the Sustainability District, Sheikh Hamdan was introduced to the ideas and solutions showcased at the pavilion in the field of sustainability. ‘Campus Germany' features sustainability-themed examples of innovation and ingenuity.

The pavilion includes a number of campus-related features: the “enrolment” process, a welcome event and a “curriculum” covering the topics of energy, cities of the future and biodiversity.

Mirroring the real-life campus and student experience, the journey ends with an exhilarating ceremony in the “Graduation Hall”.

Sheikh Hamdan also went on a tour of the Italy pavilion, located in the Al Forsan area, where he was briefed on its exhibits, which highlight the country’s culture, science, education and arts.

Inside the pavilion, which has been designed using sustainable materials, visitors are able to learn about the latest frontiers of Italian research in space and water.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Cuba pavilion, located at the Sustainability District, which showcases the country’s culture, arts and heritage.

The pavilion takes visitors on a journey through the vibrant streets of Havana, opening a kaleidoscopic variety of interactive doors in order to explore the country’s deep cultural heritage and promising future in biotechnology and renewable energy.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai.