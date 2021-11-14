Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan's twins wishing him on his birthday is the cutest thing you will see today

Dubai Crown Prince and his wife welcomed their baby girl, Sheikha, and boy, Rashid, in May this year

by Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 7:52 PM

Cuteness overload alert! Birthday boy Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared how he got the cutest greeting from his twins, Sheikha and Rashid.

He posted an image to his Instagram stories, showing his adorable twins dressed in identical 'Happy birthday daddy' baby bodysuits.

"I am the best present ever," reads the message on the suits. "Mommy says you are welcome."

Sheikh Hamdan turned 39 today. The Dubai Crown Prince and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, had welcomed their baby girl, Sheikha, and boy, Rashid, in May this year.

The girl got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.