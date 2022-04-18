Expo 2020 Dubai: Most pavilions to stay, cultural events to continue, says top official

The world fair signals a promising future for the UAE: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak

By WAM Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 2:40 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai offered hope to the entire world for a better future, especially amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai has proven the success of the nation’s journey and approach.

He added that the major event attracted the world’s attention to the UAE and the commercial, investment and economic opportunities it offers.

Most pavilions to remain

The world spoke the language of humanity in the UAE, a country known for its giving, for six months, and offered hope for a better future, says Sheikh Nahyan.

He noted that most pavilions will remain standing in the city, and related cultural and academic events will continue.

He also commended the distinguished Emirati model of volunteering at Expo 2020 Dubai, affirming that nearly 33,000 volunteers provided leading services and facilitated the visits of over 24 million guests.

All countries that participated in Expo 2020 Dubai were treated with respect, appreciation and equality, and many celebrated their national days at the event, Sheikh Nahyan said.

World fair signals a promising future

Speaking about the role played by Expo 2020 Dubai in supporting the UAE Vision 2071, by making the country an international hub for attracting ideas and investments, Sheikh Nahyan said the Golden Jubilee's celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai site have crowned the past fifty years in the history of the UAE, and signalled a promising future for the next fifty years.

He highlighted that the Expo has taught the world about the UAE’s leading role in the areas of international politics, culture, the economy and science.

The Expo has gathered the world in the UAE, and thousands of international leaders visited the event, including kings, heads of states, prime ministers, other ministers and high-level officials, he added, highlighting the many investment and commercial opportunities offered by the UAE.

Expo 2025 Osaka

Sheikh Nahyan also talked about the UAE’s cooperation with Japan in hosting Expo 2025 Osaka, repeating the words of the Japanese pavilion’s commissioner-general, who said Japan’s participation in the event was not only about sharing its culture and traditions, but it was inspired by the organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the UAE welcomed the world at the Expo, ensuring the rights of people and the community to gather in safety, in line with the highest international precautionary standards, adding that the Expo also offered discussions about the major challenges facing humanity and held many activities that aimed to create solutions to these challenges.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, the world explored the UAE’s distinguished model of tolerance, pluralism and diversity, he added, noting that the event hosted Tolerance Week, which witnessed the launch of numerous initiatives, such as the Global Tolerance Alliance launched during the National Tolerance and Coexistence Festival.

Speaking about the UAE’s message to the world during Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Nahyan pointed out tha