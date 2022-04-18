Look: Expo 2020 Dubai passports go on sale for up to Dh9,000

Advertisements on classifieds website Dubizzle and TikTok show merchandise from the world fair being sold

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 1:09 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 1:10 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise and passports with stamps are sold online for thousands of dirhams.

People have placed advertisements to sell Expo 2020 passports from Dh2,000 to a whopping Dh9,000.

This collectables were sold at shops at the world fair for Dh20 during the event, which concluded on March 31, 2022, with more than 24 million visits during the six-month-long show.

The 50-page passport booklet contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions (Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion), as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the crown jewel of the Expo site – plus other Dubai landmarks, such as the city’s iconic skyline.

A seller has put on sale two regular Expo passports and one white limited edition passport on the classifieds website Dubizzle for Dh9,000. All three passports, which claimed to be in perfect condition inside and out, carry 217 stamps in total.

Meanwhile, another seller has put on sale his Expo passport for Dh2,500. The passport is claimed to be used only a few times and is perfect inside out. While another resident has put on sale an Expo passport with 20 stamps for Dh2,000 which has a bit of wear and tear.

In addition to Dubizzle, Expo memorabilia and passports are being sold on the highly-popular app TikTok as well.

A TikTok user with the account name @nerveegent claimed that his friend sold a passport for Dh1,500. “It’s a business for those who have disposable income,” he said.

