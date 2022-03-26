Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-year-old girl to host NFT session at Israel Pavilion

Lily will talk about her NFT venture which aspires to create the world’s first girls’ NFT community

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 4:37 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 4:40 PM

A six-year-old girl will show the way to empower women and girls through NFTs (non fungible tokens) at Expo2020 Dubai on Monday.

Lily, who is originally from France, will host a session at the Israel Pavilion on NFT Women Financial Power initiative and cyber security, organisers said.

The 2016-born will talk about her newly-launched NFT venture, Rainbow Girls, which aspires to create the world’s first girls’ NFT community.

Lily drew all the NFTs by hand, which later got digitalized and layered to make a collection of 1,000 NFTs.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique digital representation of a work of art. It’s akin to a certificate of authenticity or a deed and it’s recorded on a blockchain.

NFTs are changing the art world. In 2021, NFT art skyrocketed, with Beeple becoming the third-most valuable living artist after David Hockney in terms of auction prices, following his $69.3m sale at Christie’s.

However , many of the artists responsible for creating today’s most sought after NFTs are men.

Lily said Rainbow Girls is out to prove that crypto isn’t just an all-boys club.

“I am determined to inspire all girls around the world to increase their representation into the NFT space. This will empower them and bring diversity to the market,” she said.

“I am six-years-old and I want to change the world.

But when I say that to people, they tell me, “You’re just a little girl. You have to wait!” A child cannot change the world. "Maybe I cannot change everything. But I know that every day is an opportunity for a small change! So, girls around the world join my journey, to be: aware,” she said.

Recently the United Nations featured a collection of the women-focused Boss Beauties NFT series at their New York headquarters on International Women’s Day.

The move was intended to empower female artists, in addition to contributing to the achievement of global gender equality by 2030.

Lily said to achieve true gender equality, women must be provided the tools they need to lay claim to crypto's ascension.

