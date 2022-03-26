Expo 2020 Dubai: Christina Aguilera to be a part of closing ceremony

Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma are among other stars who will perform at the world fair

US singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera arrives for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music award at the YouTube theatre at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, March 2, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Global music icon Christina Aguilera is set to perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai on its final day on March 31. The What a Girl Wants singer will take to the Jubilee Stage for an extended performance at 10.45pm.

Expo 2020 Dubai will mark its exit with a grand closing ceremony that will gaze towards the future at Al Wasl Plaza, the same venue where the memorable opening ceremony took place 182 days ago.

Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma are other stars who will be part of the celebrations that will continue into the night across Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. Fireworks at midnight and at 3am are also a part of the plan.

Thursday, March 31, is expected to be one of the busiest days at Expo 2020 Dubai and visitors are advised to arrive early to make the most of the site-wide entertainment and activities. The use of public transport, including the Park & Ride service from Jebel Ali Metro Station, is encouraged, with the Dubai Metro open 24 hours to ensure visitors’ safe and efficient arrival and departure.