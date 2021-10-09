Expo 2020 Dubai: Disney Princess – The Concert to feature all-star cast

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will exclusively showcase Disney Princess – The Concert on October 11. The show will take place at the Rocket Garden at the USA Pavilion and will be featuring an all-star cast that includes Broadway and animated film icons, Expo officials announced. The 25-minute showcase will take place at 2 pm, 4 pm, and 8 pm.
The concert will celebrate all the Disney Princesses with fan favourites including “Let it Go” (Frozen), “When Will my Life Begin” (Tangled), “A Whole New World” (Aladdin), “Almost There” (Princess and the Frog), Best of Belle Medley (Beauty and the Beast), “When you Wish Upon a Star” (Pinocchio), and the ultimate princess celebration anthem, “Starting Now.”
Among the performers are Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare (Anastasia in Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Belle from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast), Meg (from the animated feature film Hercules), Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Jasmine’in Broadway’s Aladdin), and Broadway World Award-winner Syndee Winters (Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King, Hamilton).
Music director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartet.
Disney Princess – The Concert is part of The Walt Disney Company’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, a year-long event that spotlights the courage and kindness that Disney heroines inspire in their fans. The special showcase follows on the world premiere of Disney Princess – The Concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier in October.
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago