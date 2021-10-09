Expo 2020 Dubai: Disney Princess – The Concert to feature all-star cast

Expo 2020 Dubai: Broadway stars to headline Disney Princess – The Concert

Dubai - Concert featuring fan favourites to take place at USA Pavilion.

By Staff Report Published: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 8:58 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 9:35 PM

The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will exclusively showcase Disney Princess – The Concert on October 11. The show will take place at the Rocket Garden at the USA Pavilion and will be featuring an all-star cast that includes Broadway and animated film icons, Expo officials announced. The 25-minute showcase will take place at 2 pm, 4 pm, and 8 pm.

The concert will celebrate all the Disney Princesses with fan favourites including “Let it Go” (Frozen), “When Will my Life Begin” (Tangled), “A Whole New World” (Aladdin), “Almost There” (Princess and the Frog), Best of Belle Medley (Beauty and the Beast), “When you Wish Upon a Star” (Pinocchio), and the ultimate princess celebration anthem, “Starting Now.”

Among the performers are Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare (Anastasia in Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Belle from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast), Meg (from the animated feature film Hercules), Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Jasmine’in Broadway’s Aladdin), and Broadway World Award-winner Syndee Winters (Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King, Hamilton).

Music director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartet.

Disney Princess – The Concert is part of The Walt Disney Company’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, a year-long event that spotlights the courage and kindness that Disney heroines inspire in their fans. The special showcase follows on the world premiere of Disney Princess – The Concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier in October.