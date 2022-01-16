Expo 2020 Dubai comes alive with Caribbean spirit on Grenada's National Day

Dubai: Expo 2020 is proof that sustainable development goals can be achieved, says UN official
Grenada celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day in colourful fashion as the Island of Spice provided the Caribbean flavour at Al Wasl Plaza.
A team of dancers, musicians and two vocal artists led exotic cultural performances, including reggae, soul and soca vocal artist, Thamara St Bernard Neckles.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Dame Cecile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada, and Oliver Joseph, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Grenada.
Sheikh Nahyan said: “Under a theme that focuses on the movement of people, culture, products, and services, Grenada’s student-designed pavilion sheds light on a business-friendly nation with ample opportunities. Visitors will discover why this is a sought-out tourist destination is a country of rich history and culture passed down through generations.
“We hope that, through Grenada’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, we will be able to build on the existing partnerships between our two countries and explore the potential for further collaboration in various areas of mutual interest.”
Oliver Joseph said: “Grenada’s rich history, culture and heritage is as diverse and integral as our landscape. The natural beauty of our islands is great. Investment opportunities are born across a wide range of sectors, particularly in tourism and hospitality, health and wellness services, education services, and business and energy development.
“I take this opportunity to express deep appreciation to the UAE for the extraordinary efforts in making Grenada’s participation in this Expo 2020 Dubai a reality. Additionally, let me express sincere appreciation and gratitude to the government and people of the UAE for their cooperation and efforts that have contributed significantly to Grenada’s fight against Covid-19.”
At Al Wasl Plaza, lively beats were driving the music of Thamara St Bernard Neckles, followed by Dash, who has been rated Groovy Soca Monarch King of Grenada on three occasions.
Known for his upbeat and lively performances, Dash had the crowd around the Al Wasl Plaza cheering and dancing along. Both artists were joined by an ensemble of dancers and musicians and helped to bring Grenada’s unique sounds to Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Grenada Pavilion boasts an iconic piece of spicy art featuring nutmeg to highlight the island’s love of and connection with the spices that give the nation its unique fragrance.
The pavilion reflects Grenada’s lifestyle, with its tranquil waters. Visitors can also take a colourful tour of the Island of Spice, enjoy calypso, soca, folk, steel pan, the big drum and jab jab rhythms, or experience the ‘bean-to-bar’ chocolate process for which Grenada is famous.
