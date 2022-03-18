Expo 2020 Dubai: Cast of period drama RRR visit India Pavilion ahead of film's release

Director Rajamouli, and cast members Charan and N.T Rama Rao Jr. make an appearance at the world fair

Filmmaker S.S Rajamouli, Ram Charan and .T. Rama Rao Jr at the press conference of 'RRR', held at India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 7:21 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 7:26 PM

After multiple delays, S.S Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated period drama titled “RRR” is hitting the theatres next week in the UAE.

The film tells a story about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) who fought the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

Ahead of its release, director Rajamouli, Charan and N.T Rama Rao Jr. made an appearance at Expo 2020 Dubai’s India Pavilion.

With a budget of Rs400 crores, “RRR” is one of India’s most expensive films. It also stars Alia Bhatt as Sita, and Ajay Devgn in a cameo role. The two Bollywood actors will be marking their Telugu-film debut with “RRR”.

From the trailer, Bhatt externally appears to be, as Rajamouli says, a very fragile girl. “But, the way I see it, inside the fragility, there is a very strong-willed character,” Rajamouli explained Bhatt’s role in "RRR" during a press conference at the India Pavilion. “That’s how I feel when I look at Alia (Bhatt).

“I’m not talking about the character she played. When I look at her, that’s what I feel. That’s exactly what I wanted for my Sita.

“She should look very soft and fragile but she should be strong enough to rein in the two forces of water and fire.”

Speaking about the film, Rama Rao Jr. said that the best part about “RRR” is that its “completely fictious”.

“Whenever Rajamouli describes the characters, he always says ‘My Bheem, my Rama Raju, my Sita’,” he said. “It’s all about what you don’t know about the characters. He (Rajamouli) gave us information we, as actors, needed to play his characters.”

husain@khaleejtimes.com