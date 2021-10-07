UAE

Expo 2020 Dubai: Ajman Ruler grants 6-day paid leave to government employees

Ajman - Encouraging employees to visit the world fair with their families.

By Wam

Published: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 10:27 AM

Last updated: Thu 7 Oct 2021, 10:58 AM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed to grant Ajman government employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The move will enable the employees and their families to visit and enjoy the world fair in Dubai and participate in enriching their experiences in this mega event, which runs until March 2022.

8-day paid leave for Umm Al Quwain govt employees


