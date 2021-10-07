Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: 8-day paid leave announced for Umm Al Quwain govt employees

Wam/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on October 7, 2021

(KT file)

The leave aims to encourage employees to visit Expo 2020 Dubai with their families.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has directed to grant UAQ government employees an 8-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The leave aims to encourage employees and their families to visit the world's greatest show in Dubai, which is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March 2022.

UAE: Public, private sector paid leave for Expo 2020 Dubai




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210928&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929055&Ref=AR&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1904,1001 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 