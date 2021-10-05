Expo 2020 Dubai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to help women take a stand against harassment

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Bollywood A-lister Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and American actress Aja Naomi King are among a roster of high-level stars slated to attend an upcoming panel discussion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The event by L'Oreal is aimed at taking a stand against various types of harassment faced by women and marginalised persons around the world.
Called Stand Up, it will take place on Tuesday, October 5, at Expo 2020’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 7pm — and is open to all visitors to the venue.
Arab stars Mona Zaki from Egypt and Aseel Omran from Saudi Arabia will also make appearances, which is expected to attract thousands of attendees.
The event is the result of a partnership between the French beauty giant and ‘Hollaback!’, a global NGO whose mission is to end harassment in all its forms by transforming cultures that perpetuate hate and harassment.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early. However, a live stream of the evening’s proceedings will also be available for those wishing to join remotely.
