Dubai: When will the new Expo City open?

It will feature a number of the mega event's flagship pavilions and offerings

The Ruler of Dubai on Monday announced the transformation of the Expo 2020 site into a new city that builds on the resounding success of the six-month event. "It will be a city that represents the most beautiful ambitions of Dubai," he said.

Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally-friendly, tech-enabled city of the future, featuring a number of the mega event's flagship pavilions and offerings.

With future plans for the site eagerly anticipated, the big question now is: when will the new Expo City be opened?

An official statement has revealed that Dubai's newest 'city' will be opened on October 1, 2022 - exactly one year from when Expo 2020 first opened to visitors from around the world.

Carrying forward the event’s magic will be an array of diverse attractions. The comprehensive city will feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities and a mall. It will be reachable by the Dubai Metro and will also house the world-class Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). The centre will continue to host a range of conferences, events and activations.

Three of Expo 2020’s most visited attractions, the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the Garden in the Sky observation tower and the surreal water feature, will remain. Meanwhile, Alif, the Mobility Pavilion and Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, will live on as interactive educational experiences. Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of the six-month event.

Other attractions set to stay include the Woman’s Pavilion, which features female change-makers across the world, and the stunning Vision Pavilion, honouring the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Visitors will also be able to explore the falcon-inspired UAE pavilion and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion. Details of several other country pavilions – including reworked versions of Luxembourg, Australia, Pakistan, India, Morocco and Egypt will be announced in the coming months.

