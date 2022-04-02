Dubai promise, delivered: Expo 2020 clocks over 24 million visits

The mega-fair came to an end in the early hours of Friday, March 31

Expo 2020 Opening Ceremony, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai)

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 2:14 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai has drawn to a close, having recorded 24,102,967 visits and welcomed 192 countries.

As the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region and the first event of its size and scale to be held since the start of the global pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai marked a major achievement for Dubai and heralded a historic moment for the UAE and paved the way for the next generation of change-makers to continue Expo’s legacy.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said: “After an incredible six months, we are immensely proud to have staged a World Expo that has connected minds, created the future and inspired the world. Expo 2020 Dubai is a triumph that will go down in history as a beacon of unity and hope – a tremendous honour for the UAE as we celebrated our 50th year and a defining moment in the history of our nation. My sincere and heartfelt congratulations to our leadership for their vision and guidance in staging an exceptional World Expo that befits our ambitious nation.”

Expo 2020 Dubai has brought together the international community in a show of resilience in uncertain times, and overcoming a raft of challenges, including the global pandemic.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “From the beginning of this incredible Expo journey, our country’s leadership promised an Expo that would amaze the world. Despite the inconceivable challenges, including the pandemic, a new variant, and conflicts in different parts of the world, we have delivered on this promise with purpose and passion."

“We have presented world-class entertainment, we have shared our cultures and ideas, and we have sought solutions to some of our greatest global challenges. And this is just the beginning of the new world we have started making together."

Expo 2020 Dubai came to an end in the early hours of Friday, March 31, as Reem Al Hashimy closed the breath-taking Entry Portals for the final time, following a closing ceremony that honoured Expo’s iconic moments.