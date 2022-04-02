Lesson from Expo 2020: Team spirit makes the impossible possible, says VP

From 3D printed food to water from air and compressed-air train, the mega-event was packed with next-gen technology
Expo 20201 day ago
One of the lessons of Expo 2020 is that cooperation, team spirit, and the spirit of the union make the impossible possible, the Dubai Ruler said on Friday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the team behind the success of Expo 2020 Dubai on a tweet. “Dozens of work teams from the security, military, political, media and governmental sides worked as one team to make the Expo a success.” He said the people of the UAE have greetings, appreciation and love for the great achievement and for establishing the name of the UAE globally.
ALSO READ:
While delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the mega fair on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today is not the end of Expo 2020 Dubai, but a new beginning.”
Referring to the Expo 2020 Dubai theme of ‘Connect Minds and Create the Future’, Sheikh Mohammed said the country would continue doing this “with this exceptional government and the leadership of my brother”, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he added: "182 days, 192 countries, millions of visitors. We brought the world together in the biggest event amid the most difficult time for humanity.
"We have fulfilled our promise."
From 3D printed food to water from air and compressed-air train, the mega-event was packed with next-gen technology
Expo 20201 day ago
Employees at world fair share their feelings as the world fair comes to a close
Expo 20201 day ago
The ceremony featured musical performances, jaw-dropping fireworks and a flag hoisting ceremony
Expo 20201 day ago
Theme for the next edition is Designing Future Society for our Lives
Expo 20201 day ago
Expo's 23 million on-site visitors and 197 million virtual guests are a testimony to how the Emirates has exceeded all expectations
Expo 20201 day ago
The mega-event has reaffirmed Dubai's and the UAE's position on the global map
Expo 20201 day ago
Volunteers, security guards and staff members express sadness as the curtains come down on the mega-event
Expo 20201 day ago
The world fair is set to close today on a high note with memorable performances.
Expo 20201 day ago