Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar gears up for her concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on Dec 12

The artiste says her music has variety and versatility, and connects with audiences of all age groups

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 6:09 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 6:10 PM

Indian singing sensation Neha Kakkar has so many strings to her bow, it is almost easy to forget that she rose to fame as a singer. The star, who is performing on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on December 12, is also a music Reality TV show judge and a social media sensation, as one of the most-followed Indian stars on Instagram, and the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award.

Speaking to the Expo News Service ahead of her performance on Sunday, Kakkar said, “The crowd, the energy and the festive vibe that Expo 2020 brings is very exciting. It’s just the coolest international hotspot."

"I feel my music is very contemporary, has variety and versatility, and connects with audiences instantly, of all age groups,” she added.

Performing from an early age, and appearing in music videos, Kakkar is used to the pressures of fame and is happy to share her experience with aspiring singers looking to follow in her footsteps. “My advice is to work hard, and be as versatile as possible,” she says.

“Live life to the fullest, and spread happiness and love,” the singer adds.

Catch Neha Kakkar on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on Sunday, December 12 at 8.30pm.