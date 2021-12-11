Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar gears up for her concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on Dec 12

Teams will need to combine physical strength, mental abilities and strategic thinking to face a series of unique obstacles
Expo 20203 days ago
Indian singing sensation Neha Kakkar has so many strings to her bow, it is almost easy to forget that she rose to fame as a singer. The star, who is performing on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on December 12, is also a music Reality TV show judge and a social media sensation, as one of the most-followed Indian stars on Instagram, and the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award.
Speaking to the Expo News Service ahead of her performance on Sunday, Kakkar said, “The crowd, the energy and the festive vibe that Expo 2020 brings is very exciting. It’s just the coolest international hotspot."
"I feel my music is very contemporary, has variety and versatility, and connects with audiences instantly, of all age groups,” she added.
Performing from an early age, and appearing in music videos, Kakkar is used to the pressures of fame and is happy to share her experience with aspiring singers looking to follow in her footsteps. “My advice is to work hard, and be as versatile as possible,” she says.
“Live life to the fullest, and spread happiness and love,” the singer adds.
Catch Neha Kakkar on Expo’s Jubilee Stage on Sunday, December 12 at 8.30pm.
Teams will need to combine physical strength, mental abilities and strategic thinking to face a series of unique obstacles
Expo 20203 days ago
Dubai Ruler praises Unesco's decision to adopt December 2 as World Futures Day
Expo 20203 days ago
Dubai Ruler conveys best wishes to Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for being sworn in as the President of the country
Expo 20203 days ago
The two leaders discussed ties between the countries
Expo 20204 days ago
Six out of 10 visitors now hold an Expo Season Pass; over 10,000 events hosted in just two months.
Expo 20205 days ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed marks International Volunteer day with students at Sustainability Pavilion
Expo 20205 days ago
Sheikh Nahyan says Expo volunteers have put themselves in the service of the nation and humanity
Expo 20205 days ago
A choreographed ‘Miracle of Smile’ event at Al Wasl Plaza showcased a series of traditional and contemporary Thai cultural gems
Expo 20205 days ago