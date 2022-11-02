Expo City Dubai announces 'Fan City’ for Fifa World Cup Qatar, reveals ticket prices

The area will have two zones - the family-friendly Jubilee Park and the VIP experience at the Al Wasl dome - for fans to enjoy

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 9:37 AM

As the Fifa World Cup in Qatar draws near, Expo City Dubai unveils a new football-themed area called Fan City.

The area has two zones - the family-friendly Jubilee Park and a deluxe experience at Al Wasl - and aims to celebrate the sport during the tournament, which runs from Novmeber 20 to December 18.

Supplied photo

Jubilee Park

Jubilee Park will be opened to fans and visitors just as the Fifa World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20. The park boasts jumbo screens and entertainment that will keep the electric atmosphere surrounding the tournament alive. The activities and attractions include table-top games, agility courses, foot volley courts, penalty kick activations, face-painting, and DJ’s spinning decks during half-time.

The zone can host up to 10,000 visitors and will feature bean bags and diverse food trucks. There will also be a licensed area for visitors of a legal drinking age, led by Budweiser, Official Beer of the Fifa World Cup, and a shisha lounge.

Jubilee Park will open from 5pm to 1.30am on weekdays, and 12pm - 1.30am on weekends.

Al Wasl

A VIP guest experience awaits visitors at the Al Wasl dome, where four super-sized screens will broadcast the matches live, augmented by in-game graphics projected on the dome, starting from Saturday, December 3.

The audience can enjoy matches with team anthems, a flag-raising ceremony, and pre- and post-game entertainment.

Al Wasl can seat up to 2,500 visitors, with general admission, VIP hospitality packages and VVIP box seats on offer. Hospitality guests will also receive a complimentary one-day Expo City Dubai Attraction Pass valid until December 31, 2022.

Al Wasl will be open from 6pm to 9.30pm and 10pm to 1.30pm. Ticket-holders for the early game can enjoy complimentary access to Jubilee Park afterwards.

Ticket prices

General admission to Fan City starts at Dh30, and is free for children aged 12 and under. VIP and hospitality packages are also available. Tickets will be available soon from Platinumlist.

ALSO READ: