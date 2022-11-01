Dubai issues first multi-entry, 90-day visa to football fan

GDRFA says it is expecting to receive and process a large number of applications

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 11:01 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 11:10 PM

Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has issued the first special multi-entry, 90-day tourist visa to a football fan.

Jordanian national Mohammed Jalal became the first recipient of the visa that is issued to fans attending the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Holders of the 'Hayya' card – a personalised document required by people to attend any of the World Cup matches – can apply for the Dh100 visa, which offers them multiple entries to the UAE throughout the tournament.

The GDRFA said it expects to receive and process a large number of applications for the visa that lets holders stay in the UAE for 90 days, with the option to renew it for a similar period.

Lt. General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA, said Qatar is expected to receive 1.4 million visitors during the World Cup.

Dubai is prepared for visitors to set up base here and shuttle to Qatar for the matches. The tournament is being played at a time when the emirate has the most pleasant weather, he added.

Footballs fans can even stay in the Dubai and be part of its famed New Year's Eve celebrations, the top official said.

Dubai is rolling out the red carpet to receive football fans. According to AP, some soccer fan clubs have already said they'll be commuting to Qatar during the cup on 45-minute flights from Dubai.

The Dubai Sports Council has estimated hundreds of thousands of fans could arrive in the city. Special fan zones have been set up across the city, while hotels are offering attractive packages that include stay, transport and shuttle flights.

Budget airline flydubai will operate at least 30 return flights a day to Doha.