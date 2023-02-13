UAE to host Miss World pageant in 2023

More information is awaited from the organisers

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:44 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM

Julia Evelyn Morley, the Chairman of Miss World Limited announced on Monday that the Miss World Festival will take place in UAE.

The 71st edition of Miss World will be held in May 2023. So far, eighty-one delegates have confirmed their participation in the upcoming edition and Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the coronation ceremony.

The 70th pageant in 2022, was held in Puerto Rico and was won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

More details to follow