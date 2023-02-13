UAE to host Miss World pageant in 2023

Customers will also get the chance to win up to Dh10,000 in reward points throughout the seven-day promotion period
Julia Evelyn Morley, the Chairman of Miss World Limited announced on Monday that the Miss World Festival will take place in UAE.
The 71st edition of Miss World will be held in May 2023. So far, eighty-one delegates have confirmed their participation in the upcoming edition and Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the coronation ceremony.
The 70th pageant in 2022, was held in Puerto Rico and was won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland.
More details to follow
Customers will also get the chance to win up to Dh10,000 in reward points throughout the seven-day promotion period
The dance troupe will be performing in the Middle East for the very first time
Value of commercial contracts generated by three-day event increases 20% from previous year
From single-origin to fermented coffee, take your 'cup of Joe' to the next level with new, interesting brews that are gaining popularity
Running from January 13-15 as part of the DSF, it’s region’s first camping, movement and music-focused festival
Several cultural and entertainment shows take place as scheduled despite unstable weather
Visitors need to spend a minimum of Dh50 at the event to receive coupons to enter the draw
Art, music and magic await at Cirque du Soleil’s show Ovo, a performance themed around insects, and a tribute to the beauty of biodiversity