UAE: GMU reschedules graduation ceremony

The Gulf Medical Unversity (GMU) in Ajman has released a statement advising its graduates that its 19th convocation has been rescheduled to 6pm, November 29.
The ceremony will be held at Thumbay Grounds, Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, in Ajman.
The decision was taken "due to unforeseen circumstances", according to the advisory sent out by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of board of trustees, GMU.
Since its inception, around 2,000 students have graduated from GMU, advancing their careers and securing successful positions — from CEOs to COOs, medical directors and heads of departments in the healthcare and research across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.
Moreover, the university’s academic and research tie-ups with over 70 international universities and research institutions have ensured global recognition and employability for GMU graduates.
