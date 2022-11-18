KT Desert Drive: CAFU to power off-roading adventure

Over 1000 participants set to explore the great outdoors on November 26

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022

The highly anticipated Khaleej Times Desert Drive is back with a bang for the 4th edition this year. It’s almost time and the off-roading community is excited that the 2022 edition of the drive is just around the corner.

Over 1000 participants will set out to explore the great outdoors of the UAE on November 26.

This year's edition also marks the beginning of a new partnership with CAFU, the first on-demand fuel delivery and car services provider in the MENA region, as the official mobile fuelling partner of KT Desert Drive 2022, which will enhance the participants' journey with additional convenience and comfort enabling participants to soak in the authentic adrenalin fuelled vibes.

Since launching in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has been driving innovation, delivering ease, and giving back to their users the most precious commodity of all – their time. CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refuelling, CAFU has continued to disrupt the status quo, connecting its customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, and battery, tyre, insurance, and engine oil change services, delivered anytime, anywhere.

The Khaleej Times Desert Drive has rapidly gained immense popularity in just three short years. Launched in 2019, it has become the event of choice for enthusiasts offering off-roading thrills in the pristine endless sands, and entertainment and dining at the campsite. We have several activities and goodies lined up for participants as well

Showing their support as a Mobile Fuelling sponsor this year, CAFU will be the new leader for driving innovation. The CAFU sponsorship will guarantee the availability of corporate trucks to refuel the participants' cars while they travel across challenging terrain. One of the pit stops will be at the CAFU booth, where participants can play games and enjoy many fun giveaways.

Experience the ideal way to spend a day complete with activities for the whole family. With a safety team to back you up, a spectacular day out in the desert and plenty of fun and food, it’s the best way to experience the UAE’s stellar outdoors. What’s not to love?