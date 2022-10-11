Gitex Global: Hybrid working is now not just a trend, it's a must-have for all organisations

Poly has been at the forefront of helping businesses in the Mena region to design new workplaces

Bob Aoun, Regional Sales Director, Poly. Photo: Supplied

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 8:44 PM

Many people think that the hybrid model of working has emerged as a consequence of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when employees had to operate remotely to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the first successful remote working model dates back to July 21, 1969, when American astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon in an unprecedented milestone in the history of mankind.

Reaching this memorable moment was never an easy task and required the development of several advanced technologies to enable a man on the moon, with no ‘mains power’, to interact with his colleagues, and the whole world, millions of miles away from earth.

The birth of remote working

Inspired by the technology that made this event a success, hybrid working is now not just a trend, it’s a must-have for all organisations that are looking to boost their competitiveness in their respective industries in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Today, many organisations have understood the benefits of hybrid working, not to mention the endless opportunities for both the business and its employees in terms of productivity and well-being.

Fast-forward, companies are looking for solutions that can offer their hybrid teams get a sense of equality despite being far away — a strategy that Poly has perfected over time throughout its product offering.

Developing the right solutions

Technologies that subsequently followed this industry-disrupting moon landing event include flight computers, advanced athletic footwear, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP), phones with cameras, and the first-ever wireless headphones. The headset for the first lunar landing was developed by Poly, which was called Plantronics at the time.

“Although the concept of a critical mission differs from one person to another and an organisation to another, in addition to the reality that everything around us has changed over the past 50 years, the basics are still the same; to build remarkable new ways for everyone to hear, see, work, and interact in today's increasingly digital environment,” said Bob Aoun, Regional Sales Director, Poly.

Many organisations have realised the importance of investing in the right solutions that make hybrid meetings and interactions the same high-level collaborative experiences as in-person.

Embracing hybrid working in the Mena region

Several countries in the Mena region, in addition to Turkey, have also started adopting hybrid working methods as well as deploying unified communication tools.

To empower these organisations, Poly has been at the forefront of helping regional businesses to design new workplaces as well as helping managers to cost-effectively deal with emerging challenges such as balancing personal interactions with a digital presence.

Using the UAE as an example, according to the new Poly study, Recruit, Retain and Grow, “A whopping 83 per cent of UAE-based companies are redesigning their offices with more open plan areas, collaboration spaces, quiet zones, and areas to socialize. Moreover, 88 per cent of UAE companies believe that employees should be given an opportunity to request flexible work.

All these statistics reveal that remote working is here to stay, for its several benefits on companies and organizations from one side, and employees from the other side.

Reducing the cost of living

During the past two years, all organisations and individuals have taken serious procedures to reduce their costs. As fuel prices hike and inflation rates increase, hybrid working remains the go-to solution to bring down the cost of doing business.

Achieving the finest work-life balance

Numerous employees all over the globe, and Mena is never an exception, have started prioritizing and valuing the time they spend with their families and engaging in social activities. Companies have realised that offering flexible working conditions has become necessary in order to retain their talents and skillful employees.

“It is now no longer about where you are! It is all about what you can accomplish regardless of your physical location. Although this might seem as simple as it sounds, it requires the right strategy, tools, and advanced technologies to achieve this favourable style of working. This enables the accomplishment of equality between those at the office and those working remotely. Unified communication tools, including the most progressive audio and video solutions, represent the key to this challenge,” Aoun added.