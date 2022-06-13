Dubai: International HR Conference to focus on the future of work

The event will see a diverse range of industry leaders take to the stage to discuss key issues

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 8:50 PM

The International Human Resource Conference (IHRC) is set to happen on June 18 at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, Dubai. This year, the conference's theme is 'Metaverse - Transforming Human Capital Digitally'. The event will focus on the future of work and the role of HR.

IHRC 2022 is a niche category event that will play a significant platform in exchanges between 400+ decision-makers, innovators, and investors, and drive new insights into guiding the future of work through HR leadership and technology. The event will feature a series of eye-opening topics and discussions, followed by the IHRC Global Awards 2022 and Convocation ceremony.

The event is being held under the patronage of chief guest Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Several other guests like Sheikh Awad bin Mohammad bin Sheikh Mujrin, Director General of Emirates Travelers Club, and Sheikh Mohammed Sultan M Al Qassimi, Head of Governmental Relations and Follow-up Sub Section, SEWA, along with other top-rank government delegates like Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India and Timur Abdizhalil, Consul General of Kyrgyz Republic will be present as guests of honour at the event.

Dr Jasim Al Ali, Deputy CEO of Corporate Sector & CEO of Happiness & Well-being and Chief Advisor of IHRC said, “IHRC is all about changing the many ways in which organisations and their HR will act in the future. We are all set to showcase great strides that will impact HR’s future most positively and benefit organisations in the highest way.”

Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, said, “It is an absolute honour for Blue Ocean to conduct this event under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. Through IHRC, we are all set to deliver a new range of experiences on how the transformation of business, systems and workforce are occurring through new and exciting methods.”

“IHRC is a brilliant opportunity to indulge in meaningful networking and gain insightful perspectives on the current and the future market trends. It will also feature the IHRC Awards that will recognise inspirational leadership qualities in HR,” added Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation.

Mohamed Al Ali, Group Vice-Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, remarked, “HR lies at the heart of every organisation. The event will see a diverse range of industry leaders take to the stage and discuss some of the key issues of HR – its challenges, opportunities and trends.”

As for the theme, metaverse as a technology has been driving a level of intrigue not seen before, and many leading global brands are now showing an avid interest in the technology by utilising the same.

This much-anticipated human resource conference has drawn in sponsorship support from leading organisations like Khaleej Times, Peikko Group, Hypermedia, Limoverse, Wealth I, Quality Catalyst Pvt. Ltd., Arabian Business Centre, Metasportech, and Pluto Travels.