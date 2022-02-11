Dubai: Indian singer Guru Randhawa to perform at Global Village

The concert will be free to attend for visitors

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 10:08 AM

The multi-talented Indian artist Guru Randhawa will be live on the Main Stage at Global Village with his greatest Indi-pop hits on February 12.

He is set to perform hits such as 'Naach Meri Raani' and 'Lahore' to 'High Rated Gabru' and 'Slowly Slowly'.

Access to the concert is free with Global Village entry tickets. To attend the concert, visitors can collect their wristbands from the Box Office located beside the Main Stage on the day. The wristbands are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Global Village entry tickets are available online or via the app for Dh15, or at the gate for Dh20.