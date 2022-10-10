Dubai: Emirates Literature Festival dates, theme announced for next year

DXB Live has built the exhibition stand within four other pavilions, including the Indian Space Agency, at the event
The 15th edition of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will run from February 1 to February 6, 2023, the Emirates Literature Foundation announced today.
The festival will return to the Dubai Creek neighbourhood, and sessions will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. A special opening night event will take place at the Caravanserai desert camp.
Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of Emirates Literature Foundation, says, "A huge part of our success can be attributed to the connections we have made over the years and the community we have created."
The theme for the Emirates LitFest 2023 has been announced as well. It will be 'Old Friends', a theme "perfect for our anniversary edition," according to Ahlam Bolooki, festival director.
"A symbolic tribute to our old friends, our loyal friends, the books that have kept us company in good times and bad times. And a gesture of gratitude to our sponsors, partners, authors, and volunteers for their unwavering support," says Bolooki.
The speaker line-up will be the biggest yet, she adds, and will feature "unique workshops and special events."
The speakers will be revealed on November 14 at an invitation-only launch event at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.
ALSO READ:
DXB Live has built the exhibition stand within four other pavilions, including the Indian Space Agency, at the event
Tech leaders share thoughts on role of artificial intelligence in resolving human issues at forum
The one-day event will foster discussions about topical points such as the social and economic impact of AI and its role in predicting customer behaviour
Four-day event ahead of pre-season basketball games to feature music, art and media
The Indian performer is revolutionising how youth consume poetry
The one-day event, which took place on September 14, saw participation from several influential figures in the banking and fintech industries
Tech products in the sector have taken greater precedence than ever before and bankers must develop innovative solutions to appeal world’s most socially-focused generation
Event will highlight latest technologies, aircraft operations and industry trends