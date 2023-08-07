BIT 2023: The ultimate banking and fintech confluence set to ignite the future of finance

The event will unite the brightest minds and pioneers in the banking and fintech industries from around the globe

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 6:04 PM

Khaleej Times, in partnership with WeValue Inc., has announced the much-anticipated fourth edition of BIT 2023 — Banking, Innovation & Technology forum. The forum will be held on November 23 in Dubai.

Building upon the success of its previous three editions, known as DIGIBANK, which have been successfully rebranded into BIT (https://ktdigibank.com/), this year's summit promises to take the confluence of banking and fintech to new heights. With the financial landscape experiencing an unprecedented digital shift, BIT 2023 emerges as a definitive platform, uniting the brightest minds and pioneers in the banking and fintech industries from around the globe.

BIT 2023 sets a course towers the future of finance, harnessing the potential of fintech innovations and disruptions. With an unwavering focus on the evolving needs of the banking sector, the summit endeavours to create an unparalleled forum celebrating the convergence of finance and technology.

The gathering will convene influential thought leaders, industry veterans, and disruptors, including globally renowned luminaries, who will explore the latest trends, challenges and opportunities at the crossroads of banking and fintech businesses. Through insightful keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions, and immersive workshops, BIT 2023 promises to unveil the transformative potential within the financial services domain.

For solution providers, BIT 2023 presents an exclusive opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge products and services to an engaged audience of industry experts, investors, and potential clients, paving the way for lead generation and market expansion.

"We are delighted to host BIT 2023, the ultimate confluence of banking and fintech. This summit will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, driving the financial industry forward into a promising future," emphasised Nilesh Devadia, Director - Business Development at Khaleej Times, who envisions an event brimming with cutting-edge technologies, expert insights, and invaluable networking opportunities to revolutionize the financial landscape.

BIT 2023 will witness the participation of eminent global and local speakers, who will generously share their insights, innovations, and best practices on the international stage. Their thought leadership is set to ignite inspiration among a diverse audience of visionaries and profoundly influence the future direction of banking and fintech.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience at BIT 2023, offering unparalleled networking opportunities, exposure to groundbreaking technologies, and access to a diverse community of forward-thinking professionals. Delegates will gain a comprehensive understanding of emerging trends and challenges, unlocking new possibilities for their organizations.

"We look forward to the launch of BIT 2023, an annual Banking Innovation & Technology summit co-hosted by Khaleej Times & WeValue. Together, let’s forge a collaborative approach & lead the charge in fostering a partnership between the banking sector and fintech, to deliver world class innovations that cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers." Stated Bicky Carlra, President, WeValue.

For those interested in exploring partnership opportunities, securing a slot to address an esteemed audience, exhibiting cutting-edge products or services, or expressing interest as a speaker, panellist, or delegate, please contact events@khaleejtimes.com.