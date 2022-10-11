Avaya powers future-of-work experiences in a post-pandemic world

The company's OneCloud ecosystem and its solutions empower organisations to deliver futuristic experiences – all the way to the Metaverse and beyond

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 7:56 PM

Avaya is reimagining digital communications with innovations that define the future-of-work and customer experiences – and nowhere is that clearer than on its stand at GITEX Global this year.

The company’s Avaya OneCloud ecosystem and its solutions empower organisations to deliver futuristic experiences to customers and employees alike.

As an example, at GITEX Global this week, the company is showcasing how organisations can extend their contact centres into the Metaverse, leveraging advanced innovations without impacting their existing contact centre investments.

It demonstrates a use case for opening a business in the UAE within the Metaverse, and receiving seamless customer support from a contact centre agent at every step of the journey.

Savio Tovar Dias, Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Avaya International, said this is an example of “innovation without disruption”, a key theme for Avaya at this year’s GITEX Global, taking place between October 10 and 14, 2022.

“Customers and employees want access to the people and tools they need – regardless of the touchpoint they’re using. This means that, even in the metaverse, you have to be prepared to serve your customers well. With our OneCloud experience platform, we can deliver the innovations that enable this. But we can also deliver in such a way that is not disruptive to the existing technology that organisations may already have,” said Dias.

Avaya is uniquely well placed to take large organisations into the future, thanks to its impressive customer base.

“For instance, the largest banks in the UAE work with us. And the vast majority of the local hotel industry works with Avaya in some shape and form. It’s our business to deliver effortless experiences, and we’re trusted by some of the largest brands in the world,” he added.

Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Uniphore, Verint Systems, GS Lab, Imperium, Konnect Insights, LumenVox, Nectar, Sestek and TOPAZ. Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 10 and 14, 2022.