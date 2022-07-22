UAE

Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal with UN, Turkey

Russian and Ukrainian ministers sign separate but identical agreements with UN and Turkish officials

File photo
By AFP

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 6:33 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 6:50 PM

Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments that could ease a global food crisis in which millions face hunger.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov each signed separate but identical agreements with UN and Turkish officials on reopening blocked Black Sea delivery routes, at a ceremony witnessed by AFP.

Ukrainian officials said they did not want to put their name on the same document as the Russians because of the five-month war.


