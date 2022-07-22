Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal with UN, Turkey

The western city of Nantes in France recorded 42ºC, on Monday
Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments that could ease a global food crisis in which millions face hunger.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov each signed separate but identical agreements with UN and Turkish officials on reopening blocked Black Sea delivery routes, at a ceremony witnessed by AFP.
Ukrainian officials said they did not want to put their name on the same document as the Russians because of the five-month war.
Rishi Sunak wins the most support in the third round of voting with 115 votes
Scientists blame climate change; predict more frequent, intense episodes of extreme weather
Four-year-old Ukrainian girl was among 24 people killed on Thursday
Two huge blazes have forced the evacuation of 14,000 people
Health officials report hundreds of heat-related deaths
Authorities issue first-ever 'red' warning for extreme heat
At least 23 people, including children, were killed in the attack