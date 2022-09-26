UK PM Truss thanks Saudi Crown Prince for role in release of British detainees

Russia recently released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine after the intervention of Mohammed bin Salman

By Reuters Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 10:16 PM

Prime Minister Liz Truss has thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "personal role" in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Ukraine last week, her office said on Monday.

In a statement issued after Truss' first call with the Saudi crown prince since she took office, a spokesperson also said she "offered the UK’s continued support and encouragement for progress in Saudi Arabia’s domestic reforms."

Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday (September 21) released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The list includes American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.

"The relevant Saudi authorities received and transferred them from Russia to the kingdom and are facilitating procedures for their respective countries," the statement said.

The ministry did not identify the prisoners. A Saudi official said they were five Britons, two Americans, a Croatian, a Morrocan and a Swedish national.

