UK pledges $99.5 million in aid to Afghanistan

The UK is planning to allocate $99.5 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there are plans to allocate another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in the amount of 75 million pounds, according to Sputnik.
The foreign office specified on Saturday that out of the total aid package, 34 million pounds will go to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).
Truss welcomed the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Saturday in Liverpool, where they discussed global conflicts and regional crises, including Afghanistan, reported Sputnik.
The UK foreign secretary called for the broadening of international cooperation in order to prevent humanitarian catastrophes and avoid high risks of migration.
To avert a humanitarian crisis, the UK has doubled its aid to Afghanistan and the region to roughly $380 million (286 million pounds) this year, reported Sputnik.
In September, the UK sent 30 million pounds in assistance to countries neighbouring Afghanistan. Another 50 million pounds were allocated in October.
Earlier this month, Truss discussed Afghanistan and related humanitarian issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Stockholm.
