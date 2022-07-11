UAE

UK: Boris Johnson declines to endorse any candidate running to replace him

He says he doesn't want to damage their chances

By Reuters

Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 2:59 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declined to endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he wouldn't want to damage their chances.

"I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," Johnson said in his first media appearance since he said last week he would step down.

