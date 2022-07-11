UK: Boris Johnson declines to endorse any candidate running to replace him

The aid includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declined to endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he wouldn't want to damage their chances.
"I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," Johnson said in his first media appearance since he said last week he would step down.
British Conservative party to choose a new prime minister by early September
Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative party on Thursday
Britain's inflation rate is running at a 40-year high of 9.1%
Cabinet ministers met Johnson after dozens of resignations from his scandal-hit government
A man was taken in custody on suspicion of murder
Aviation sector battling staff shortages
69% of Britons think he should step down as prime minister