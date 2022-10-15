Two women who threw soup at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' appear in court

Many of the phones withdrawn from circulation will be hoarded rather than dumped in trash, says survey in six European countries
Two environmental protesters appeared in a UK court Saturday after throwing tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" paintings at London's National Gallery.
Following the latest "direct-action" stunt targeting works of art, Anna Holland, 20, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, both pleaded not guilty to criminal damage.
The painting itself was protected by a screen but damage was caused to the frame, according to the gallery in Trafalgar Square.
District judge Tan Irkam released the two women on bail, pending a trial on December 13 in London.
Holland and Plummer, climate activists with the group Just Stop Oil, also glued themselves to the gallery wall during Friday's protest.
Another Just Stop Oil protest on Friday targeted the New Scotland Yard headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police, who arrested 28 demonstrators.
Lora Johnson, 38, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage in the same London court Saturday after allegedly spraying orange paint on the New Scotland Yard sign, as others blocked the road outside.
Many of the phones withdrawn from circulation will be hoarded rather than dumped in trash, says survey in six European countries
People of European descent — and almost everyone worldwide — have a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA: Study
The baby has already been discharged and is in perfect condition at home with her parents
The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left a Ukranian port in August, transiting through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia
He will be blessed on the throne of King Edward I, which was made in 1300 and has been used at each coronation since 1626
The ceremony which the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct usually comes several months after the accession of the new monarch
The former's economy is now expected to shrink by 0.3 per cent next year, compared to the previous forecasted growth of 0.8 in July
Amidst fresh attacks by Russia, the Embassy in Kyiv asked its citizens to follow the safety and security guidelines strictly