Switzerland set to run the longest train in the world

Sunak made history in 2020 when he lit Diwali candles outside 11 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK chancellor
A Swiss railway company plans to try to set a record for the world's longest passenger train during a Saturday trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps.
The Rhaetian Railway company plans to run the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train with 100 coaches and fours engines along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.
The route was designated a Unesco World Heritage site in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the famed Landwasser Viaduct.
The entire journey of about 25 kilometres will take about an hour.
Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said going for the record was intended to highlight some of Switzerland's engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.
Sunak made history in 2020 when he lit Diwali candles outside 11 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK chancellor
Sunak joins a select club of Indian-origin legislators at the top of politics and government in Europe: Antonio Costa, Prime Minister in Portugal since 2015, and Leo Varadkar, currently the deputy head of government in Ireland
He assumes the post in a remarkable reversal of fortune, just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace former PM Boris Johnson
The Indian-origin PM's change in fate was triggered by the high-profile resignation of Truss after her heavily-criticised mini-budget
Tattersalls auction house official says the sale doesn't symbolise the end of the Royal household's connection with racing.
Sunak is a practising Hindu and is known to celebrate the festival of lights
Sunak is the first British Asian to become prime minister
The opposition Labour Party is likely to paint him as a member of the uber-rich elite, out of touch with the pressures faced by millions