UAE railway network: Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah now connected to main line

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has officially completed the laying of railway tracks in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. This announcement comes as part of the last step of Stage Two of the project.
The main line of the UAE National Rail Network begins from Ghuweifat on the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and passes through the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Moving full steam ahead, Etihad Rail will continue the tracklaying works in the emirate of Fujairah within the upcoming weeks, bringing it closer towards the completion of the mega project as per the set schedule. This comes in line with the goals of the National Railways Programme – the biggest integrated sustainable transport system in the UAE – which seeks to connect the emirates via rail, and accelerate the country’s sustainable economic development.
According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the schedule took 13 million man-hours to complete over a span of 25 months.
The line that will be the final part of Stage Two is reported to have 54 bridges and 20 animal crossings – along with 9 tunnels which extend over 6.9 km along Al Hajar Mountains. It will also include the longest tunnel in the GCC for heavy cargo, which extends over 1.8 km. This line passes through one of the most difficult geographical areas due to the mountainous terrain surrounding it.
