Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Bodies found with rope around their necks and hands tied
On Tuesday, Sweden's maritime authority said it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered.
"There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 — one in Swedish economic zone, and one in Danish economic zone. They are very near each other," a Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) spokesperson told Reuters.
The leaks were located northeast of the Danish island Bornholm, the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what had caused the leaks.
"We are keeping extra watch to make sure no ship comes too close to the site," a second SMA spokesperson said.
On Monday, Danish authorities asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius southeast off Bornholm, after a gas leak from the defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline drained into the Baltic Sea.
Later the same day, the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — which ran at reduced capacity from mid-June, before shutting down completely in August — also disclosed a pressure drop on both lines of the pipeline.
The Baltic Pipe, which has an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic metres per day, is a new sub-sea pipeline delivering Norwegian gas to Poland. It is due to be inaugrated later on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
Bodies found with rope around their necks and hands tied
The Booker Prize-winning writer has been credited with reenergising historical fiction
Military-aged men make up the majority of those leaving Moscow
Plane carrying prisoners lands in Kingdom
Russia's Putin to not attend annual gathering of world leaders
City of Karkhiv comes under bombardment as Moscow announces escalation in war
One resident, who last ordered from the chain in February, said that he had been waiting 200 days for this moment of 'happiness'
Budget statement to reverse income tax hike brought in to help fund health care