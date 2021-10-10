Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central Russia

Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
An aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday, the emergencies ministry said, with 16 people feared dead.
The L-410 plane carrying 23 people crashed around 9:23am local time (0623 GMT) during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan, the ministry said on its Telegram channel, adding that seven have been rescued from the debris.
The remaining 16 are “without signs of life,” a representative of the emergency services told the RIA Novosti news agency.
Images published by the ministry showed the aircraft broken in half with a severely dented nose.
The local health ministry said that the seven survivors are in hospital, one is in “very serious condition”, RIA Novosti reported.
ALSO READ:
>> Bolivia: 6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
>> UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
According to the Interfax news agency, the plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia, which describes itself as a sports and defence organisation.
Two L-410 aircraft suffered fatal accidents in Russia earlier this year.
Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
David Amess was murdered in what police deem as a terrorist attack
Europe1 week ago
David Amess's killing on Friday is the second killing of a politician in the country since 2016
Europe1 week ago
'David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future'
Europe1 week ago
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church.
Europe1 week ago
Move brings Finance Minister Olaf Scholz closer to succeeding Angela Merkel as chancellor
Europe1 week ago
69-year-old was a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party
Europe1 week ago
The queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.
Europe1 week ago