UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 2, 2021

Deceased include two pilots, a doctor and a nurse

Four people were killed in an ambulance plane crash while on duty on Saturday, Abu Dhabi Police have announced.

In an official tweet, the force confirmed that pilot trainer Khamis Saeed Al-Holy, Lieutenant Pilot Nasser Muhammad Al-Rashidi, as well as, civilians Dr Shahid Farouk Gholam and nurse Joel Qiui Sakara Minto died. They offered their condolences to the bereaved.

"The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to their families, acquaintances and co-workers," the force said in a tweet.




