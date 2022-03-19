Russia warns of Ukrainian mines in Black Sea

Medical student was killed during the shelling in Ukraine
Europe1 day ago
Russia on Saturday warned that mines that Ukrainians had deployed in the Black Sea against its "military operation" could drift as far as the Straits of Bosphrous and the Mediterranean Sea.
"After the start of the Russian special military operation, Ukrainian naval forces had deployed barriers of mines around the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny," the FSB security service said in a statement, adding that the mines were "dilapidated" and made in the first half of the 20th century.
Storms have cut cables to some of those mines that are now floating freely in the western Black Sea, pushed along by wind and the currents, it said.
Given the direction of the currents "the floating of the mines toward the Bosphrous and then on to the Mediterranean is not excluded", it said.
Since launching its offensive on February 24, Russia has gained control over large parts of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline.
Medical student was killed during the shelling in Ukraine
Europe1 day ago
White House press secretary says Biden will question Xi about Beijing's 'rhetorical support' of Putin
Europe1 day ago
Arkady Dvorkovich stepped down as chair of the Skolkovo Foundation
Europe1 day ago
The country has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Europe1 day ago
The missiles were launched from the Black Sea
Europe1 day ago
The 1995 interview discussed the breakdown of Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles
Europe2 days ago
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori's release came as the UK government repaid a long-standing debt over a cancelled defence contract
Europe2 days ago
Spainish authorities recommended people to wear face masks and avoid outdoor exercise.
Europe2 days ago