Putin says he hasn't decided whether to run again for president in 2024

EU seeks to stop what it says is a policy by Belarus to push migrants towards it in revenge for earlier sanctions
Europe2 weeks ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had not yet decided whether to run for a new six-year term in the Kremlin when his current term ends in 2024.
Putin has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, making him the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin. Russia passed reforms last year allowing him to run for two more six-year terms, without which he would have had to step down in 2024.
Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, the Kremlin leader suggested that the very option of him being able to run for president again had stopped the political system being undermined.
"Whether or not I do this is yet to be decided, but the very existence of this right (to run) is already stabilising the domestic political situation," he said.
Some analysts have said Putin could have become a "lame duck" president if he had not had the option of running again in 2024.
The issue is highly sensitive for the Kremlin. Earlier this month it denounced as "absurd" meddling a resolution proposed by US lawmakers to stop recognising Putin as president if he stays in power after 2024. read more
EU seeks to stop what it says is a policy by Belarus to push migrants towards it in revenge for earlier sanctions
Europe2 weeks ago
UK's terrorism threat level raised from substantial to severe
Europe2 weeks ago
He and his fiancée Stella Moris have two sons together
Europe2 weeks ago
Lawyers for the newspaper argued that Meghan had penned the letter knowing it was not a simple private missive to her father but could become public
Europe2 weeks ago
They also commended UAE’s announcement to expand its mangrove cover from 30 million to 100 million by 2030.
Europe2 weeks ago
Disclosure was put to the court as British newspaper seeks to overturn a ruling that it breached Duchess of Sussex’s privacy
Europe2 weeks ago
His injuries, which include a broken jaw, leg and spinal injuries, have been described as not life-threatening
Europe2 weeks ago
Johnson was forced to make a U-turn after he abandoned plans to protect a lawmaker
Europe3 weeks ago